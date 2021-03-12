Prospector Partners LLC Purchases 23,600 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.5% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after buying an additional 136,466 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,425,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,591,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 499,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

DRI traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.80. 40,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.59. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $144.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

