Prospector Partners LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The J. M. Smucker worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,218,000 after purchasing an additional 480,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after acquiring an additional 193,380 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,988,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,768,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,202,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,036,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,863,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.42.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,822. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.