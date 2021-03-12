Prospector Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 262.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,545 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 5,980,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,579,000 after acquiring an additional 201,600 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,351,000 after buying an additional 1,463,311 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after buying an additional 1,016,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,073,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after buying an additional 233,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 91,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,611. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

