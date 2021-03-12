Prospector Partners LLC Reduces Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Prospector Partners LLC cut its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176,650 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Mercury General worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCY shares. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE:MCY traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.75. 4,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $65.98.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.