Prospector Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,900 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.57% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 133,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 543,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 85,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 112,915 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $14.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,184. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.76.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

