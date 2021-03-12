Prospector Partners LLC Sells 17,850 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,850 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up 1.6% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $13,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 275,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

CHD stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.05. The stock had a trading volume of 38,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average of $87.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

