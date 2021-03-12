Prospector Partners LLC Sells 82,350 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,350 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up approximately 1.6% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Aflac by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,230 shares of company stock worth $4,449,110. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 157,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.20. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.