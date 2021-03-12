Prospector Partners LLC Takes $4.29 Million Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of NuVasive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in NuVasive by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 189.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in NuVasive by 11.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

