Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,624,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,784 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.32% of Sysco worth $120,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $2,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.38. 7,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,824. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,143.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

