Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $116.59 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.07% of Chevron worth $116,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 40.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.4% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,701,000 after purchasing an additional 181,063 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 252,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 58.3% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.96.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.93. 146,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,569,440. The stock has a market cap of $211.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.97. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

