Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $212.03 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.13% of Medtronic worth $212,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,662,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,840,000 after purchasing an additional 746,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $117.61. 14,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,616,331. The company has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

