Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.11% of Lockheed Martin worth $104,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,643,000 after purchasing an additional 644,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after buying an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after buying an additional 268,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 76.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,770,000 after buying an additional 240,814 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

LMT stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.13. 14,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $417.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

