Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,259 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.09% of Amgen worth $121,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

AMGN stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.95. The company had a trading volume of 35,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $134.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.