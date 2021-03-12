Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 11,514 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,514 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $58,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,852,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $879,120,000 after acquiring an additional 104,079 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.07. 175,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,962,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.33, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

