Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 131,804 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,804 shares during the quarter. Square makes up about 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.16% of Square worth $160,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 13.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Square by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total transaction of $21,687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock worth $243,589,640. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $10.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.33. The company had a trading volume of 203,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,026,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.17 and its 200-day moving average is $200.79. The stock has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

