Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 27,901 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,487 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,901 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.2% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $238,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,293 shares of company stock worth $10,437,941. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.95. 18,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,393. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $330.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

