Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,659 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $57,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $14.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $514.98. The company had a trading volume of 158,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,895,321. The stock has a market cap of $319.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

