Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 58,552 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,552 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.29% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $188,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $919,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,866. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.62. 15,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.61.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

