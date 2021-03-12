Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,777,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,996,000 after purchasing an additional 424,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.83. 19,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,666. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.84.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

