pulltherug.finance Market Cap Tops $293,220.64 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $293,220.64 and $15,854.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One pulltherug.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $31.07 or 0.00054057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pulltherug.finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.60 or 0.00458602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00061908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00049030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00069347 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.23 or 0.00550173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00076833 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pulltherug.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pulltherug.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.