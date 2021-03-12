Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Trading Down 6.7%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) shares fell 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.53. 3,553,017 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,301,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.22.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.