Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Increased by Analyst

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of PVAC opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $271.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.64.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 507,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 830.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 388,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 147.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 206,031 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 5.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 345,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

