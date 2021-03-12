Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.16.

NYSE DKS opened at $73.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,639,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

