Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for FedEx Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for FedEx in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the shipping service provider will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.52.

FedEx stock opened at $268.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.30. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.