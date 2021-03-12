QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.11

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.11 and last traded at $71.02, with a volume of 41475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.54.

QADA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.20.

In other news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $753,689.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,336 shares in the company, valued at $9,728,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QADA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 30.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,591,000 after purchasing an additional 250,218 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QAD by 76.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 118,793 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in QAD by 458.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 54,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QAD by 692.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 52,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in QAD by 53.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

