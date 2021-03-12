QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Acquired by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,150 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.73% of QCR worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QCR by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in QCR by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCRH traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $47.49. 2,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,327. The firm has a market cap of $750.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.10.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

