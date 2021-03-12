QuadrantProtocol One Day Volume Reaches $232,422.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $8.75 million and $232,422.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00049089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.04 or 0.00651400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 87.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00064730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,022,031 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

