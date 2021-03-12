Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.53.

Shares of XM stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.51. 87,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,457. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

