Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.27% of Quanex Building Products worth $38,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NX. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 84,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 34,238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,795,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 128,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NX. TheStreet raised Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:NX opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $210,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,321.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $556,776.00. Insiders have sold a total of 355,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

