Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Up 166.8% in February

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, an increase of 166.8% from the February 11th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Quarterhill stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,453. The company has a market capitalization of $235.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.58. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.
Quarterhill Company Profile
