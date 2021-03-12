Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Up 166.8% in February

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, an increase of 166.8% from the February 11th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Quarterhill stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,453. The company has a market capitalization of $235.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.58. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.