Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%.

NASDAQ:QRHC traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QRHC shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

