Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Trading 11.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares were up 11.8% during trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Quest Resource traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 744,688 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,057% from the average daily volume of 64,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Resource Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

