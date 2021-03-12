QunQun Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $124,928.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QunQun has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One QunQun token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00050624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.78 or 0.00663070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00065451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 89.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a token. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.