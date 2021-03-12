Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.44. Approximately 2,677,638 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 856,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,346 shares in the company, valued at $770,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $415,435.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,535,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,392,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.