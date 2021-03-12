R Bradley Gray Sells 33,333 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,219.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

R Bradley Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00.

NanoString Technologies stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.73. 52,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,456. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.30. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,670,000 after buying an additional 845,805 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,062,000 after purchasing an additional 67,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 57,219 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.