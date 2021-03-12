R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $488,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,632.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,145. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 167,211 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,666 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 81,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,769 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.