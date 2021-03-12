R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.60.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $488,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,632.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,145. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $31.28.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.
