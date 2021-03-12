Rapidz Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45,519.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded up 98.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $45,519.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapidz Token Profile

RPZX is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

