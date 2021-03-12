Raydium (RAY) Trading Up 51.7% Over Last 7 Days

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. Raydium has a total market cap of $113.64 million and $680,087.00 worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $10.08 or 0.00017545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 51.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.68 or 0.00478074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00062883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00050785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00069817 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.12 or 0.00558897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00075994 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,830 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars.

