RBF Capital LLC Buys 10,432 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 4.9% of RBF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $55,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

NYSE MS traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.99. 347,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,206,829. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

