RBF Capital LLC Buys 35,000 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 700.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.04. The stock had a trading volume of 58,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,610,807. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.23.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

