RBF Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RBF Capital LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.0% of RBF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.68. The stock had a trading volume of 65,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,885. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.98. The firm has a market cap of $372.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $387.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.27.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

