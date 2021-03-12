RBF Capital LLC Has $22.25 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.9% of RBF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.87. The company had a trading volume of 267,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

