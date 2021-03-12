RBF Capital LLC Has $55.95 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 4.9% of RBF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $55,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after buying an additional 1,789,654 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 241,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,663 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.99. The stock had a trading volume of 347,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,206,829. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $83.48. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

