RBF Capital LLC Has $9.75 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

RBF Capital LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 0.8% of RBF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,249,000 after acquiring an additional 263,936 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,641,000 after acquiring an additional 308,295 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,157 shares of company stock valued at $11,265,008. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

NYSE:COF traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $127.84. The stock had a trading volume of 22,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $130.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.