RBF Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 489.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,676,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 50,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 35,326 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,523,250. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $161.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

