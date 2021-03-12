RBF Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 67,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.04. 357,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,717,601. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

