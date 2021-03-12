RBF Capital LLC Raises Holdings in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)

RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,271 shares during the quarter. PRGX Global makes up approximately 1.0% of RBF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 6.12% of PRGX Global worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PRGX Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PRGX Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRGX Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barrington Research lowered PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of PRGX Global stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,461. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PRGX Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $181.66 million, a P/E ratio of -36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41.

PRGX Global Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

