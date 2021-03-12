RBF Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 700.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.04. 58,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,610,807. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day moving average of $71.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.73.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

