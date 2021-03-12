RBF Capital LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.16.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.24. 450,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,388,174. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.47. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.