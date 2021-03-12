REAL (REAL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,080.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. REAL has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $1,080.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00048181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.89 or 0.00643140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 105.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00064356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00025602 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00035361 BTC.

About REAL

REAL (REAL) is a token. It launched on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

